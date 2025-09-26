New homes in Harrogate take step forward

New homes in Harrogate have taken a positive step forward as construction nears an end.

Persimmon Homes welcomed Councillor Chris Aldred to their Long Lands View development, off Kingsley Drive, as the site continues to take shape.

Cllr Aldred visited the site to see its progress as the flagship show home nears completion.

A mix of house types and sizes are available, including one, two, three and four-bedroom properties.

Councillor Chris Aldred and James Parkin, Persimmon West Yorkshire Land Director

A new sales suite is now open at the site, welcoming prospective customers Thursday to Monday each week.

The development will see 162 new homes built. 63 of these will be Affordable Housing comprising First Homes, Discount Open Market Housing and Affordable Rent.

James Parkin, Persimmon West Yorkshire Land Director, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Cllr Aldred to the site at this key moment of its development.

“Long Lands View is a truly exciting project for Persimmon and we’re pleased to see the progress it is making. There is going to be a wide mix of homes provided and we look forward to seeing customers make their home here.”

Councillor Chris Aldred said: “It was a very interesting experience being shown around the Persimmon Building Site on Kingsley Drive.

“It doesn’t seem long ago that this field was the domain of Dear & Dog Walkers but now 165 new homes are well on the way to construction - some of these being available to move into as early as this Christmas I understand.

“I realise that existing Kingsley Residents have had to put up with many years of disruption to their daily lives as many different new Housing projects have developed around them. Sometimes this hasn’t been easy, but the light at the end of the tunnel is now in sight and hopefully it will not be too long before the heavy vehicles of the construction workers are finished with & these new Persimmon homes are occupied, with a whole new generation of families able to discover the delights of Harrogate & Kingsley for themselves”.