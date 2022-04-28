New Granby Meadows development in Harrogate could save buyers money on energy bills

With this in mind, Redrow is aiming to save buyers time, money and stress with its brand new homes at Granby Meadows, Harrogate.

The development, located off Claro Road, will see 57 private sale homes and 34 affordable homes built. Supporting the need for new homes across the community, for first time buyers, downsizers and growing families, this will include a range of two, three and four-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached styles.

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire said: “There has never been a better time to buy new. Not only does buying a new build save on DIY costs and time but it also saves homeowners on monthly bills.”

A recent report by House Builders Federation (HBF) based on 2021 figures, found that new build properties offer lower running costs for all household utilities. On average, new build purchasers save an annual £395 on heating bills – a saving which could be up to 54% higher now, since the energy price cap was increased on April 1. In total, the yearly household bill for owners of older properties in this dataset was £890, almost twice as much as the annual bill for a new homeowner, which was £455.

“Moving into a brand-new home also eliminates the stress and hassle of organising multiple projects and room renovations,” added Steve.

“It costs on average £50,000 to bring an old home up to a new build standard. By the time you factor in things like new windows and doors, a new boiler and central heating system, replacing the kitchen and bathroom and complete redecoration, the costs can really add up.”

Granby Meadows is a natural extension of Redrow’s Devonshire Gardens development - completed in 2018, which featured Georgian-style townhouses and Heritage Collection detached homes in what is now a thriving community.

The first properties released for sale will include two, three and four-bedroom homes, priced from around £289,950 to £684,950. The first homes will be ready to move into in early 2023.

The show homes at Granby Meadows will be opened later this summer, with customers able to buy off-plan before then.