Morphets’ new biannual Finery and Fans sale to be led by former owner of Bloomers in Harrogate

In the 1980s Mary’s shop, “Bloomers”, brought antique fashion and household textiles to Harrogate, becoming a firm favourite in the town and even featuring in national magazines.

The business later moved into The Ginnel Antiques Centre before Mary moved to live in France, continuing to deal in her chosen field and building a reputation for her knowledge of antique fans.

As a member of three fan-collecting associations worldwide, organising exhibitions and conferences, and having previous auction cataloguing experience in both Yorkshire and the Cotswolds, Mary has returned to her Yorkshire roots and will be holding two sales per year at Morphets.

Fashion from the 1700s to 20th century couture will feature alongside a section devoted to antique fans.

Many items sourced for the first sale this month come from the huge private collection of Sonja Dorfmeister, from Munich, who Mary had the pleasure to call a friend for more than 30 years.

Rare textiles, European and Eastern, from the 19th century, complement a selection of 1920’s trimmings, hats, beaded bags and fabulous feather fans, including two enormous examples used by stage dancers, rarely available on the market.

Frau Dorfmeister collected unusual examples of antique lace, trawling the markets of Europe and indeed the United Kingdom, and lace fans from other collections add to the variety, with examples from Honiton, Buckinghamshire, Belgium, and France.

Fan collecting, a very niche area, can provide many surprises. Hidden at the back of many a drawer lurks a treasure.

Included in the March sale and illustrated here is a face screen believed to show an interior scene from Studley Royal Hall. Also coming under the hammer on March 31 is a rare face screen with articulation, showing a panorama of Ermenonville in France, the site of the burial ground of J.J Rousseau.

Biblical, advertising, commemorative, Chinese and Japanese art, there is rarely a subject not represented on a fan.

The sale also includes the first of a selection of fans from the renowned lace maker Ann Collier, whose fine lace work has featured at Harrogate Knitting and Stitching events in the past.

In particular, a group of four lace fans, illustrated here, representing the four seasons, with lace in relief, exquisite and complex designs, featuring birds and animals in the outdoors. Ann took her inspiration from all facets of life.

Also on offer is a colourful lace leaf depicting a stained glass window. Another shows a Pharoah and his family boating, and a further example features pairs of cranes.

In advance of the sale, a small display of these fans can currently be found in the foyer of Morphets on Albert Street.

The Fans and Finery sale will be held at 11am on Thursday, March 31 on Morphets’ central Harrogate saleroom on Albert Street. The items will be open to view on Wednesday, March 30 from 10am to 6pm.

The fully illustrated catalogue is also available to view online now at www.morphets.co.uk.

Entries are now being invited for the autumn sale which is already taking shape.

Mary will be available by appointment and will be delighted to consider treasures from the past, be they samplers, quilts, lace, costume and accessories, and of course, fans.