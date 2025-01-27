More options for buyers, as clutch of bungalows in top locations become available

Nick Alcock, who manages the office on Knaresborough’s High Street, said: “Bungalows are often in demand because of their widespread appeal to different segments of the property buying market.

"From people who are downsizing, or those who are keen to live on one level, as well as those buyers who want a larger plot size and any potential development opportunities that may bring – bungalows tick a lot of boxes for buyers.”

12 Fossdale Close is on the market for £245,000, 9 Princess Mead in Goldsborough has been launched to the market at £575,000 and 5 Tentergate Close in Knaresborough, which is on the market for £315,000 and has two bedrooms, launched with an open viewing.

The second village bungalow for sale with Dacres is 6 Back Lane, Whixley, which is on the market for £465,000, and Dacres has already booked seven viewings for the property.

Nick said: “This super smart link-detached bungalow is beautifully decorated throughout. With a modern open plan kitchen diner, a lovely lounge that includes a log burning stove and recently re-fitted bathrooms as well as three bedrooms and privately south facing rear garden, it’s a real gem.”

In addition, 20 Byards Park in Knaresborough is on the market for £199,950.

Nick added: “This is a spacious and well-presented property that is part of an exclusive development for the over 55’s. With delightful communal gardens and only a short walk from the town centre, the bungalow has two bedrooms, a dining kitchen and lounge.

“We would like to encourage people to act quickly to book viewings if they are interested before these popular homes get snapped up!”

Dacre Son and Hartley was founded more than 200 years ago and is Yorkshire’s largest independent estate agent with 18 offices across North and West Yorkshire.

For further information visit www.dacres.co.uk or call the firm’s Knaresborough office, which is open six days a week, on 01423 864 126.

1 . Tentergate Close, Knaresborough This two bedroom bungalow, 5 Tentergate Close in Knaresborough, is on the market for £315,000. Photo: Dacre, Son and Hartley Photo Sales

2 . 12 Fossdale Close, Knaresborough This semi-detached bungalow in Fossdale Close is on the market for £245,000. Photo: Dacre, Son and Hartley Photo Sales

3 . 20 Byards Park, Knaresborough This bungalow in Byards Park, Knaresborough is part of an exclusive community for over 55's, and is on the market for £199,950. Photo: Dacre, Son and Hartley Photo Sales

4 . 9 Princess Mead, Goldsborough This bungalow in Princess Mead in Goldsborough has been launched to the market at £575,000. Photo: Dacre, Son and Hartley Photo Sales