Marketing suite now open at Riverside Gardens in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new video showcasing the latest designs for Riverside Gardens, Adlington Retirement Living’s newest community in Knaresborough, has been released as the marketing suite officially opens. The luxury community on Wetherby Road is set to welcome homeowners this autumn, offering stylish and secure retirement apartments for the over 60s.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The virtual tour video, created using advanced CAD technology, takes viewers through the beautifully landscaped gardens, homeowners’ lounge, coffee lounge, restaurant, and hair salon. In addition, Matterport walk-throughs of various apartment types are now available, allowing prospective homeowners to explore their future home from the comfort of their current one. Show apartments will be available to view in July.

Riverside Gardens will comprise 61 elegant one, two and three-bedroom retirement apartments, all with private patios or walk-out balconies. Apartments at Riverside Gardens are now available to reserve off-plan, offering buyers the opportunity to secure their ideal home in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexandra Johnson, Sales and Marketing Director for Adlington Retirement Living, said: “Our new marketing suite at Riverside Gardens is open six days a week, and we invite anyone considering a move to visit and discover what life at Riverside Gardens has to offer.

Artist impression of Riverside Gardens, Adlington Retirement Living's new community in Knaresborough

“Our award-winning approach to independent living ensures homeowners don’t have to compromise on their lifestyle, social life or independence. Riverside Gardens will be a thriving community where like-minded individuals can enjoy new friendships, a range of social activities and the peace of mind that comes with 24-hour on-site support.”

Ann and Harry, homeowners at another Adlington Retirement Living community, shared their experience: “You don’t have worries here. We’re busy, but busy doing things we enjoy. There’s a gardening group, take-away nights, a book club, a historical interest group, film nights, and games nights. If you want a chat, you just pop into the coffee lounge, and before you know it, a friendly group has gathered.”

Riverside Gardens offers a variety of communal facilities, including a coffee lounge, homeowners’ lounge, restaurant, hair salon, therapy suite, and activities studio. A guest suite with an en-suite bathroom will also be available for visiting friends and family. For additional peace of mind, a 24-hour on-site support team will be on hand and optional personal care packages will be available, ensuring homeowners can enjoy their retirement with tailored support if needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each apartment at Riverside Gardens boasts a high-quality, fully fitted kitchen with integrated appliances. Many include en-suite shower rooms in addition to separate bathrooms, and most feature a private patio or walk-out balcony overlooking the landscaped gardens.

Artist impression of Riverside Gardens, Adlington Retirement Living’s newest community in Knaresborough

Adlington Retirement Living has been recognised for its excellence in retirement housing, winning ‘Seniors Housing Scheme of the Year’ in 2022 and 2023, as well as being named ‘Seniors Housing Developer of the Year’ at the HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Awards. Four of its communities have also received Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards for Best Retirement Development at the prestigious WhatHouse? Awards.

The Marketing Suite at Riverside Gardens is open Monday to Saturday, 10am – 5pm.