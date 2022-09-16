Looking for a property with a balcony? Here are three that are currently on the market in Harrogate

The deep eaves of alpine chalets, the front porches of timber-built American houses, and the central courtyards of Spanish townhouse blocks are arguably all things that should be emulated here for the general betterment of our housing stock.

But perhaps the one move that could do the most to transform many people’s standard of living is the more widespread adoption of the balcony.

In countries further south – especially those in the Mediterranean – balconies are commonplace.

Pennygate, Kirkby Overblow - guide price £2.5m with Lister Haigh

Since the end of the Second World War, many high-rise blocks have been built all over Europe, and in the south of the continent, flats invariably have some outdoor space for drying clothes, or simply to enjoy the sunshine.

Many larger houses too have balconies leading off bedrooms.

In this country, though, architects evidently think that our climate doesn’t call for access to outdoor space, or perhaps balconies are considered expensive luxuries, detracting from the indoor square footage.

Whatever the reasons, thousands of UK flats and houses are much the poorer for not having a balcony.

Inglefield, Barrowby Lane, Kirkby Overblow - guide price £950,000 with Knight Frank

Some properties, however – particularly the smarter ones – do have balconies, and are far the more attractive and liveable for them.

The following houses all have one, and are all currently on the market in our area.

Pennygate is a remodelled and renovated family home in Kirby Overblow.

The main house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two reception rooms, utility room, study, integral double garage, basement cinema room and wine store, and a large open-plan living kitchen with balcony commanding spectacular views across the Wharfe Valley.

12 Forest Lane Head, Starbeck, Harrogate - £885,000 with Verity Frearsono

There’s also a two-storey mews cottage with two bedrooms, kitchen, living room and bathroom, as well as two acres of gardens and paddock land with summerhouse, log store and garden sheds.

In Harrogate, 12 Forest Lane Head is a semi-detached four-storey house with off-street parking on the edge of Starbeck.

It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, utility room, three reception rooms (two of them on the lower-ground floor) and a superb kitchen with underfloor heating and a balcony overlooking the gardens.

Finally, back in Kirkby Overblow, Inglefield is a fantastic semi-detached family home set in more than two acres of gardens and stunning bluebell woods.

Dating from the 18th century, it was originally called Barrowby Brow and grew from a shooting lodge owned by the Crompton-Stansfield family of Esholt, near Bradford, later becoming the retreat and conference centre for the Diocese of Ripon.