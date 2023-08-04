Look inside this stylish open-plan penthouse with bespoke features overlooking Ripon’s River Ure

This magnificent penthouse apartment which overlooks the River Ure is new to the market and stands out above the crowd when it comes to stylish features and bespoke fittings, perfect for the modern couple.

Located in the heart of the city with views of the River Ure, this duplex penthouse flat has two double bedrooms, two bathrooms and includes lift access.

The apartment is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents Ltd at the guide price of £230,000 and is perfectly located next to popular river walks

The property also benefits from allocated parking and a modern open-plan living space popular with young professionals.Accessed is via a secure communal entrance with an intercom system, a staircase or a lift which leads to the second floor where Flat 14 can be found.

This unique property is accessed though the entrance lobby which leads to the impressive open-plan space.

The space incorporates a lounge area which is filled with generous amounts of natural light and looks up to the double height ceiling and gallery area above.

The living room also extends to a formal dining area with views of the river.

A stylish kitchen is complimented by solid work surfaces which includes a central island for entertaining guests.

The living room also includes a sociable bar area for those that enjoy a more sociable area.

The property includes two double sized bedrooms with built in wardrobes and individual bathrooms which boast modern contemporary furnishings.

There is a fabulous wrought iron spiral staircase ascending from the living area to the galleried mezzanine snug which could alternatively be used as a home office.

This also includes access to a useful eaves storage space.

Ripon City is known for its impressive Cathedral, whilst Ripon has the community feel of a small town.

There are a range of local amenities within walking distance including a choice of public houses, leisure facilities, supermarkets and excellent restaurants.

