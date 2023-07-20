Look inside this extraordinary baronial style Victorian mansion in a secret corner of Nidderdale

An ornate three bedroom apartment set inside a Victorian mansion is hidden in Nidderdale’s wonderful landscape, straight out of a fairytale the property promises to transport you into a whole other world.

Here is a rare opportunity to take a look inside the one of a kind Victorian Castlestead mansion in the heart of Nidderdale.

This outstanding three bedroom apartment is on the market with an abundance of charm.

Cleverly integrated within the ground and lower ground floors of this striking Victorian mansion it is certainly one of a kind.

The property is surrounded by 97 acres of landscaped gardens located next to a picturesque weir and footbridge, with excellent fishing opportunities on the banks of the River Nidd. With unique baronial architecture the property has been converted into high quality homes, each individually designed.A reception hall leads directly into a spacious family breakfast kitchen including a bespoke range of kitchen fittings.

The focal point of the property is a central dining hall with original stone features.The sitting room is a perfect place for entertaining and relaxing with an additional guest bedroom and study room.The lower ground floor has two double bedrooms both of which have en-suite shower facilities giving access to a useful range of storage cellars.At the front of the property is a terraced area leading to a private rotunda with views across the gardens and the River Nidd.

Castlestead mansion is an impressive historical building originally constructed in the 1860's by Glasshouses Mill owner and entrepreneur George Metcalfe.The property has a private road located between Bewerley and Glasshouses and both villages are very close to the popular market town of Pateley Bridge.

Pateley Bridge has its own thriving highstreet with restaurants, shops and services to meet most daily needs.

There are a selection of good primary schools close and a secondary school within the town.

The stylish spa town of Harrogate is just a 30 minute drive and offers a wider range of facilities including some of the best secondary schools in the country and easy access to Leeds and York.

1 . Castlestead, Pateley Bridge Castlestead is on sale with Dacre Son & Hartley at the guide price of £620,000 and is nestled within its own private grounds. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Castlestead, Pateley Bridge The property boasts high ceilings and retains some of the original gothic revival style architecture both inside and out. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Castlestead, Pateley Bridge Both spacious double bedrooms are ensuite which adds further luxury of the apartment. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Castlestead, Pateley Bridge Each room has kept original features including ornate windows, floor tiles and arches. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales