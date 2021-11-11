Living near a church as popular as ever, study suggests

10 Church Street, Goldsborough - offers over £280,000 with William H Brown, 01423 502282.

In England and Wales, the most popular street name is Church Road, judging by numbers of properties sold, according to GetAgent.co.uk. Over the last year, there have been 723 purchases on roads named Church Road, with an average price of £355,000.

The second most popular street name in England and Wales is Church Street, with 632 transactions selling for an average of £285,000. Church Lane is in third place, with 524 transactions and an average sold price of £386,000. In fourth position is Chapel Street, with 265 transactions with homes selling for an average price of £140,000.

Colby Short, founder and chief executive officer of GetAgent.co.uk, said: “The housing market is booming across England and Wales and while demand is high across the board, it seems that church-related road names are commanding the greatest level of buyer interest.

Hunters Cottage, Church Street, Pateley Bridge - £225,000 with Dacre, Son & Hartley, 01423 711010.

“The driving factor behind this popularity is no doubt due to the strong history of the church within England and Wales rather than a particular desire to live on a church-related street name in the modern age.

“While many churches may have now vanished, it’s likely that in a previous time they were the focal point of a town or village and so those road names to have held their reference today are likely to be central, close to amenities, and therefore popular amongst homebuyers.”

In our area there are several properties for sale on church-related streets, and – since we’re in territory once ruled by Danes, their numbers are boosted by properties in Ripon and Tadcaster on streets named Kirkgate – Anglo-Norse for “church street”.

The following are three of the best, and strikingly, two of the three asking prices are very close to the averages mentioned above.

3 Church Lane, Boroughbridge - £399,995 with Stephensons, 01423 324324.

Number 3 Church Lane is a newly-refurbished semi-detached property in the heart of Boroughbridge, just along the road from St James’ parish church. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, snug, utility room and a large, L-shaped, open-plan sitting room and dining kitchen which opens onto the back garden. There’s also a single garage and paved seating area pergola and provision for a hot-tub.

Near Knaresborough, 10 Church Street is an end-of-mews home in a Grade II listed courtyard development for residents over the age of 55 in the grounds of Goldsborough Hall, near the church of St Mary the Virgin.

It has two bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, hall and open-plan living room and dining area – and comes fully furnished, appliances included. Outside, there’s a raised terrace area to the front, a shared garden, and an allocated parking space in the courtyard.