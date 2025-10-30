Lifestyle opportunity with sale of farmhouse, and barns option, near Brimham Rocks

Middle Farm, in the hamlet of Warsill, is for sale with rural property consultancy, Lister Haigh, and is available to buy in its entirety, or as three separate lots.

The existing four-bedroom detached farmhouse is full of character features and has a south facing garden, two spacious reception rooms, a breakfast kitchen, a pantry with original stone-cold slabs and a utility room.

Outside, there is a stone building which has planning consent to be transformed into a one-bedroom annexe, complete with open plan living kitchen and bathroom.

The barns offer the opportunity to create two bespoke detached, four-bedroom family homes with gardens and parking, both with generous amounts of living space covering at least 2,400 and 2,600 square feet.

Giles Chaplin, from Lister Haigh, said: “This is a unique opportunity that will appeal to local developers, that want to build three special country houses, or budding self-builders with the ambition to create their own individual home.

“The location makes Middle Farm even more special. The three buildings all offer superb sweeping views across the beautiful Yorkshire countryside and are just a couple of miles away from Brimham Rocks.

“There are local amenities in the nearby villages, and Warsill is approximately nine miles from both Harrogate and Ripon, so these homes will appeal to anyone who wants to live in the countryside, but with first-class schools, restaurants, shops, railway stations and bustling highstreets all just a 20-minute drive away.”

The entire farm is for sale with a guide price of £1.028m.

Alternatively, the existing farmhouse has a guide price of £530,000 with the two barns priced at £249,000 each.

Contact Lister Haigh on 01423 860322 or visit www.listerhaigh.co.uk for more information.

Earlier this year, Lister Haigh was acquired by Dacre, Son and Hartley which has a 200-year heritage and offers a comprehensive range of services from its 18 offices spanning residential sales and lettings, agricultural management, planning, and commercial investment advice.

