Legendary comedian Tommy Cooper's 'magic robe' up for auction
On April 15, 1984, Cooper stepped on to the stage at Her Majesty’s Theatre, London for a live televised performance.
Wearing this red silk brocade robe and his trademark fez, he was to perform an act in which ever increasingly sized objects were passed by the show’s host Jimmy Tarbuck through the stage curtain and an opening panel in the back of the garment, to appear like magic from beneath the robe to the delight of the audience.
In a moment that shocked the nation, Cooper suffered a heart attack part-way through the act and collapsed. Sadly, he was subsequently pronounced dead at Westminster Hospital.
The robe, made to fit the Welsh comedian’s 6ft 4in frame, was later owned by fellow magician Paul Daniels, who purchased it at a Comic Heritage auction.
It was then sold through Tim Reed Magic in 2003 to the current vendor and is accompanied by a signed letter from Paul Daniels confirming the robe’s provenance.
Tommy Cooper (1921–1984) was a British comedian and magician, who became an iconic figure in British entertainment throughout the 1960s and 1970s.
Born in Caerphilly, Wales, he served in the Army during World War II, where he entertained his comrades with his comedic and magical talents.
Along with his distinctive look, Cooper became known for his magic tricks which often went intentionally and hilariously wrong.
Cooper remains one of Britain's most legendary and fondly remembered entertainers of the era.