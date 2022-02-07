Knaresborough painting goes under the hammer at North Yorkshire auction house

“Deconstructing Seurat” (blue) is listed with an estimate of £1,200-1,800 plus buyer’s premium.

Craig-Martin has led the Conceptual Art movement in Britain since the mid-1960s and has been an inspiration to a younger generation of British Artists through his works as a highly influential teacher at Goldsmiths.

Also on offer is “Scarlet Ibises” by the renowned wildlife artist and illustrator Charles Frederick Tunnicliffe (1901-1979) (estimate: £2,000-3,000). The watercolour was exhibited in the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in 1970, when it was purchased by the current vendor. It is being sold with a page from the exhibition catalogue and correspondence between the vendor and the artist about the painting.

Other notable lots in the sale include “The Baker’s Wife II” by Paula Rego (b.1935) (estimate: £800-1,200), and “Cricket”, perhaps the most widely recognised linocut by Grosvenor School artist Edith Lawrence (1890- 1973) (estimate: £3,000-5,000).

Northern Art, always well represented at Tennants Auctioneers, is led by unusually large paintings by Stuart Walton who was born in Leeds in 1933. A self-taught artist, he focused on depicting the fast-disappearing Victorian terrace houses, cobbled streets and dark yards of Leeds. His paintings capture the atmosphere of the post-industrial North and his time growing up in the area. Six works by the artist are on offer in the sale, the highlights being “Glasshoughton Colliery” (estimate: £2,500-4,000) and “Landscape, Armley” (estimate: £2,500-4,000).

Frederick Cecil Jones was a Yorkshire painter, etcher, and art teacher who produced extraordinarily detailed townscapes of his native county, that capture the spirit of time, place and people. A record for a painting by Jones was set at Tennants in 2021, when “Scarborough” was sold for £6,500.

Now up for sale is “Figures beside rowing boats, Knaresborough”, on offer with an estimate of £700-1,000, alongside two further works by the artist.

Also of interest to collectors of Northern Art is Geoffrey Key’s “Girls and Clouds”, offered with an estimate of £3,000-5,000. Further highlights of the sale include ‘Girl Sitting in a Window’ by Malcolm Drummond (1889-1945) (estimate: £3,000-5,000), “Conversation in the Pub” by Ruskin Spear (1911-1990) (estimate: £2,000-3,000), “Croft by the Sea, South Uist” by John Lowrie Morrison “Jolomo” (b.1948) (estimate: £2,000-3,000), “Spanish Landscape, Lecrin Hillside” by Barbara Rae (b.1943) (estimate: £1,000-1,500) and “Lady with Outstretched Arms on Horse”, a bronze by Michael Duhan (b.1956) (estimate: £1,500-2,000).

Anyone wishing to view any of the lots can do so on Thursday, February 24 from 10am to 4pm, on Friday, February 25 from 10am to 5pm and on the morning of the sale from 8am.

The illustrated sale catalogue is also available at www.tennants.co.uk.

Prices quoted are an estimated hammer price, which is subject to 22% buyer’s premium plus VAT. Estimates are subject to change.