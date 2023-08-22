Japanese cabinet is star lot in Summer Fine Sale

A Japanese Ivory-Inlaid, Painted and Gilt Lacquer Kodansu sold for £21,000

The cabinet was in the manner of Ogawa Haritsu and was decorated in relief with Sagemono (decorative containers worn on a belt) including netsuke.

Also of note amongst the Ceramics and Works of Art in the sale was a White Marble Bas-Relief Plaque depicting in relief Duleep Singh, the last Maharajah of the Punjab and a favourite of Queen Victoria, which sold for £5,800.

The portrait likeness was taken from a famous bust of Singh, sculpted in Rome by John Gibson whilst the Maharajah was visiting the city with the Prince of Wales in 1857, during the happiest part of his troubled life.

Top of a George II Carved Mahogany Tripod Table, mid 18th century, that sold for £8,000

Selling well above estimate were a 19th century pair of Wrought Iron and Cast-Iron Gates stamped Walter Macfarlane and Co, Glasgow, which sold for £6,000, and a Chinese Porcelain Dish from the Kangxi Period, which sold for £3,200.

In a very busy and lively saleroom, good prices were achieved for Georgian furniture, with a George II Carved Mahogany Tripod Table selling for £8,000, a George I Walnut and Crossbanded Kneehole Desk selling for £6,000, and a George III Mahogany Bookcase, sold on behalf of The Trustees of the late 3rd Marquess of Zetland Will Trust, for £4,500.

From the same estate came a Set of 17 Victorian Mahogany Dining Chairs from the mid-19th century that sold for £4,000.

Also of note among a strong selection of furniture were an early 18th century Joined Oak Dining Table (sold for £3,000), and a Louis XV Style Kingwood and Parquetry-Decorated Bombe-Shape Commode, that sold for £3,200.

Upper section of Rare Brass Striking and Repeating Giant Carriage Clock, signed Arnold & Dent, London, circa 1835, that old for £8,500.

The latter had a paper label noting that it had been purchased by Ernest Thomas at Colonel J. J. Harrison’s Sale at Brandesburton Hall, Yorkshire in 1923.

Finally, two rare clocks attracted strong bidding; a Brass Striking and Repeating Giant Carriage Clock, signed Arnold & Dent, London, circa 1835, sold for £8,500, and a Fine Jaeger LeCoultre 1000 Year Calendar and Moon Phases Display Atmos Clock, model Atmos du Millenaire Atlantis made circa 1999 sold for £8,000.

The sale achieved a total hammer price of £363,450 with an 81 per cent sold rate for 381 lots.