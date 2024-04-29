Intriguing objects in upcoming sale reveal hidden histories

A Treen Lignum Vitae Mortar, 18th Century and Similar Hardwood Pestle – estimate: £300-500

The Hides, who lived in the North of England, had a fascination for British vernacular objects and developed a deep knowledge of their subject.

Not only did they appreciate these pleasingly tactile wooden and metal objects for their aesthetic qualities and their craftsmanship, but also the hidden histories they represented, and the insights they gave into the long forgotten aspects of everyday domestic life for which they were used.

The majority of the collection dates from the 19th century, with a few earlier examples dating from the 18th century.

A Group of Three George III Mahogany Cats or Plate Stands – estimate: £100-150

The Hides collected from auctioneers and dealers, focusing on the North of England, especially the Yorkshire Dales, the Lake District and Northumberland, as well as the Cotswolds.

Aware that such items rarely came with provenance, they chose to buy objects close to where they were made.

The Hides shared their enthusiasm, but each had their own speciality, with David becoming an expert on domestic ironwork and Hilary a fount of knowledge on 'pre-plastic' kitchen and household items.

In particular, Hilary loved small insignificant items such as clothes pegs, which were rarely kept and saved.

A Group of Three 19th Century Lignum Vitae Treen String Boxes – estimate: £100-£150

The extensive collection will be sold in 50 lots.

Highlights of the collection include an 18th Century Treen Lignum Vitae Mortar with similar hardwood pestle (estimate: £300-500 - all figures exclude buyer’s premium), a Pair of George III Carved and Turned Mahogany Candlesticks sold with a Pair of Olive Wood Brighton Bun Travelling Candlesticks (estimate: £150-250), and a group of three George III Mahogany Cats or plate stands (estimate: £100-150).

Also of interest are a group of three Mid-19th Century Toleware Spice Boxes (estimate: £80-120), and a group of Lignum Vitae Treen String Boxes from the 19th Century (estimate: £100-150).

Further fascinating objects include rope and sailmaker’s tools, pastry jiggers, apple corers, lace crimpers, and glove stretchers.