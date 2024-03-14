Interiors experts share styling tips in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team from John Lewis provided styling advice, colour matching tips and goodie bags with guests who attended the event at Kingsley Manor, located off Kingsley Road.

During the event guests were also able to take a tour around the development’s two professionally styled and furnished show homes: the three-bedroom Oxford Lifestyle and the four-bedroom Richmond.

“Thanks to everyone who joined us at Kingsley Manor. And thank you to the team from John Lewis who shared a lot of their home styling secrets, including tips and ideas for the spring and summer,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire.

“It was a fun and informative event. Hopefully our homeowners will be able to incorporate what they learned into their new homes.”

Kingsley Manor will eventually feature 88 new homes for private sale, in a mix of two, three and four-bedroom designs, alongside 58 affordable homes, to meet strong demand in the local area.

The properties at Kingsley Manor were the first Redrow homes in Yorkshire to feature air source heat pumps as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor in detached designs, reducing homeowners’ energy use.