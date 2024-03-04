Interior experts to share styling advice in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From 12 noon until 4pm on Saturday, March 9 expert stylists from the premium department store’s Leeds branch, will offer advice on how to transform a house into a chic and comfortable home.

The team at John Lewis will be show casing swatches as well as offering goodie bags filled with treats and samples which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Canapes and refreshments will also be available at the drop in event, which is open to all.

Kingsley Manor

Kingsley Manor, located off Kingsley Road, offers some of Redrow’s most luxurious designs, ranging from three to five-bedroom homes.

Redrow’s friendly sales team will be on hand during the open day to answer queries on the house buying process and offer information on the Help to Sell scheme, which makes moving easier and helps existing homeowners save money and time.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the team from John Lewis to Kingsley Manor,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire.

“The event is open to everyone in the wider community. The design team will offer visitors help and advice on styling their home, whether it be how to accessorise their living room or finding the perfect shade of paint for the hall. It’s an event not to be missed!”.

The properties at Kingsley Manor were the first Redrow homes in Yorkshire to feature air source heat pumps as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor in detached designs, reducing homeowners’ energy use.

Properties start from £333,000 with the Bakewell, a highly specified property with a spacious layout. The ground floor is open plan, with a lounge and cloakroom at the front of the home and a kitchen/dining area at the back. Upstairs are three bedrooms, with an ensuite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom.