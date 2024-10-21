A front view of the Georgian property in a prime Harrogate location.A front view of the Georgian property in a prime Harrogate location.
Inside this £1.3m Georgian property, ripe for transformation from offices to home

By Sally Burton
Published 21st Oct 2024, 09:13 BST
This Grade ll-listed Georgian stone property is for sale within the heart of fashionable Harrogate, with the town centre, restaurants, cafes and bars, all within easy walking distance.

Currently a commercial property with planning consent for change of use back to a residential private home with garden, it represents a stunning project for a new owner.

With ‘meticulously maintained, well planned accommodation’ over five floors, the building retains many original features, including its Georgian windows and staircase.

It also has a large enclosed garden and parking space to the rear.

Despite its current use as offices, the selling agents say the property “can be easily upgraded to create a magnificent family home”.

The building has central heating, and is well decorated throughout.

Steps lead to the entrance hall, with a rear lobby and separate w.c., a drawing room with bow window, and a dining room.

The lower ground floor comprises a kitchen, a family room, a separate shower room and a useful store.

To the first floor are three bedrooms and a house shower room, then the second floor has a principal bedroom and a large bathroom with free-standing bath.

On the third floor is an open plan room with Velux windows and storage rooms.

Steps lead to the ground and lower ground floor at the front of the property, while to the rear is a large enclosed gravelled area with walled gardens, patio and access to the rear lobby.

Access to the rear is via a private side driveway.

This property in Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, is for sale at a price of £1,300,000, with Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate.

