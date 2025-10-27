Inside this extraordinary high spec home with annexe, bar, office and gym

Originally a 19th-century coach house on the historic Copgrove Hall Estate, the property is described by the agent as 'exceptional' with its blend of 'character, comfort, and contemporary luxury' inside, and 'truly remarkable' outdoor space.
The Garden House has been extensively remodelled with landscaped gardens that feature manicured lawns, secret pathways and magical corners - including a woodland area and a winding 'yellow brick road' to a stone-flagged seating area.
A modern garden room with underfloor heating and electricity is designed for year-round use.
Carefully refurbished outbuildings house a high-spec self-contained annexe, a bespoke bar and home office, both with underfloor heating and acoustic panelling, and a gym with original beams.
The modern triple garage is showcase, with halo lighting and oak pillars, and could be used as a swish studio.
Arched windows and handcrafted fireplaces add timeless charm to the main house with its modern upgrades.
An entrance hall with striking arched windows has a stone fireplace with living flame Dru fire, while a sleek open-plan kitchen with dining and living space, has been recently extended.
The handmade kitchen features a central island, Neff appliances, a range cooker, and high-end worktops. It has underfloor heating and oversized sliding doors for indoor to outdoor living.
Boot and utility rooms provide further practical space.
Front of house is a sitting room with dual-aspect windows and a fireplace hand-carved by master stonemason Robin Winterton, with a wood-burner.
Upstairs, the principal bedroom has a private terrace overlooking the gardens, built-in wardrobes, and a stylish en-suite bathroom.
With two further double bedrooms is a modern house bathroom.
The home carries planning permission to extend above the living kitchen - creating scope for a spectacular main suite plus a fourth en-suite bedroom (planning ref: HGTZC23/04419/FUL).
Copgrove is described by the agent as 'a true slice of old England, rich in history and charm'.
The Garden House, Copgrove, Harrogate, is priced at £1,675,000, with Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate, tel. 01423 503076.
More property: www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-bright-elegant-and-comfortable-harrogate-home-is-for-sale-at-ps11m-5367561
www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-georgian-home-of-historic-significance-for-sale-at-just-under-ps14m-5359533