Inside this extraordinary high spec home with annexe, bar, office and gym

Originally a 19th-century coach house on the historic Copgrove Hall Estate, the property is described by the agent as 'exceptional' with its blend of 'character, comfort, and contemporary luxury' inside, and 'truly remarkable' outdoor space.

The Garden House​ has been extensively remodelled ​with landscaped gardens that feature manicured lawns, secret path​ways and magical corners - including a woodland area and a winding ​'yellow brick road​' to a stone-flagged ​seating area​.

A modern garden room with underfloor heating and electricity ​is designed for year-round ​use.

Carefully refurbished outbuildings house a high-spec self-contained annexe, a bespoke bar and home office, both with underfloor heating and acoustic panelling, and a gym with original beams.

The modern triple garage is showcase, with halo lighting​ and oak pillars​, and could be used as a swish studio.

​Arched windows and handcrafted fireplaces​ add timeless charm to the main house ​with its modern upgrades​.

An entrance hall with striking arched windows has a stone fireplace ​with living flame Dru fire, while a sleek open-plan kitchen with dining and living space, has been recently extended.

The handmade kitchen features a central island, Neff appliances, a range cooker, and high-end worktops. It has underfloor heating and oversized sliding doors for indoor to outdoor living.

Boot and utility rooms provide further practical space.

​Front of house​ is a sitting room with dual-aspect windows and a fireplace hand-carved by master stonemason Robin Winterton, with a wood-burner.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom has a private terrace overlooking the gardens, built-in wardrobes, and a stylish en-suite bathroom.

​With two further double bedrooms ​is a​ modern house bathroom​.

​The home ​carries planning permission to extend above the ​living kitchen​ - creating​ scope for a spectacular ​main suite plus a fourth en-suite bedroom (​planning ​ref: HGTZC23/04419/FUL).

Copgrove is described by the agent as 'a true slice of old England, rich in history and charm'.

The Garden House,​ Copgrove, Harrogate​, is priced at £1,675,000, with Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate, tel. 01423 503076.

1 . The Garden House,​ Copgrove, Harrogate​, North Yorks. The extended living kitchen with hand-crafted cabinetry. Photo: Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . The Garden House,​ Copgrove, Harrogate​, North Yorks. Spacious living and dining areas have outdoor access. Photo: Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . The Garden House,​ Copgrove, Harrogate​, North Yorks. A dual aspect lounge with stone fireplace and log burner. Photo: Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate Photo Sales