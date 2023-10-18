Inside multi-million pounds home with grounds that include lake and cottages

A stunning, restored country house with extensive land, two cottages and further buildings, is for sale close to Knaresborough.

With a lake, a menage, and 40 acres of grounds, Low Hall stands in peace and privacy, yet is just seven miles north of Harrogate and conveniently close to the A1 motorway.

Brick and stone outbuildings currently provide guest accommodation and leisure space, with stables and barns.

Described by agents Savills as a "perfectly balanced" house, the rooms in Low Hall are filled with natural light and look out over the spectacular grounds.

Inside, the property's original character remains intact.

There's a formal sitting room, an elegant dining room, and a cosy snug, all with fireplaces and sash windows.

The high spec kitchen has hand-built hardwood units beneath granite and marble worktops, with appliances that include a three-oven Aga.

Next to it is an orangery with fabulous lake views.

Five first-floor bedrooms include two full suites, one en suite and two sharing a full bathroom. All have stunning views.

Among buildings across the main driveway is a two-bed cottage, with kitchen and dining room, a sitting room and sun room.

A triple garage is currently an office with adjacent sitting room, but could easily be a gym, games room or alternative.

The Gardener's Cottage has an open-plan kitchen and living room, and an en suite bedroom.

Formal gardens include a rose garden, lawns and planted trees, with a large rear patio.

Equestrian facilities include a dressage ménage with full-width mirrors, a stable yard, eight loose boxes, a tack room and a double-height barn, with fenced and level paddocks.

​Low Hall, Farnham, Knaresborough, Harrogate, has a price tag of £5,950,000, and is for sale with Savills, York.

