Inside idyllically situated family home of 60 years, with land, in historic Knaresborough

This treasured home of the same family for over 60 years sits in grounds of around 4.5 acres, with outbuildings that provide scope for development to additional living space, a guest annexe, gym or home office to name but a few options.

The grounds of Priory Cottage include ancient woodland, two historic orchards, a paddock, formal lawned gardens and productive kitchen and fruit gardens.

Archaeological digs over the years have found evidence of the site of the former Priory located under the orchards, and the monks’ fishpond is still visible today.​

It was a working dairy farm up until the early 1980’s, when barns were converted into a dwelling.

The double garage and drawing room were the site of the former milking shed, and the sunroom off the drawing room was the site of the bullpen.

A reception hall with staircase has a built-in cupboard, and a cloakroom with w.c..

There's an elegant drawing room with feature fireplace and a view across the paddock, and a sun room with double French doors leading out to the paddock.

Within the spacious sitting room is a feature fireplace and a bookcase, then there's a through study, a dining room with fireplace, and the fitted breakfast kitchen with an AGA and a walk-in pantry.

A large utility room adds to the facilities

Three double bedrooms include a main fitted-out suite with a dressing room with wardrobes, and an en-suite bathroom, then there's the main house bathroom.

Priory Cottage is ​fronted by a large courtyard providing ​ample parking​ space.

Outbuildings include a two​-storey barn, double garage and five store​ rooms which offer exciting development potential​, subject to planning ​approval.

​Along with its history, Priory Cottage has both versatility and character, ​and is within walking distance of ​a variety of ​amenities. it has unspoilt views from all windows.

The current owners describe Priory Cottage as: "a magical place to spend a childhood, steeped in nature.

​"From building dens and treehouses in the woods, to selling bunches of daffodils and apples at the gate, and riding ponies round the orchards, there was never a dull moment."

​Offers over £1m are invited for Priory Cottage, ​Abbey Road, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, by Beadnall and Copley, Wetherby, tel. 01937 580850.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Priory Cottage, ​Abbey Road, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire This sitting room has a feature fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Photo: Beadnall and Copley, Wetherby Photo Sales

2 . Priory Cottage, ​Abbey Road, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire The elegant drawing room with views of the garden and paddock was once a milking shed. Photo: Beadnall and Copley, Wetherby Photo Sales

3 . Priory Cottage, ​Abbey Road, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire The fitted breakfast kitchen has an Aga and a walk-in pantry. Photo: Beadnall and Copley, Wetherby Photo Sales