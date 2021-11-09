Inaugural fashion sale at North Yorkshire auctioneers Tennants to feature top designers Hermes, Chanel and Alexander McQueen

The sale will offer a curated selection of 70 lots of ladies’ and gentlemen’s costume and accessories from the world’s leading fashion houses, all in excellent condition and ready to wear.

At the heart of the sale is a single-owner private collection of gentleman’s clothing and luxury leather goods, which were all carefully selected by the gentleman owner and kept in almost perfect condition. Buyers will be able to bid on the likes of a Hermès Taupe Leather Haut à Courroies 40 bag (estimate: £5,500-6,500 plus buyer’s premium) at a fraction of the retail price.

Originally designed by Hermès to transport saddles and riding boots, the Haut à Courroies now makes a perfect overnight bag. One of the most eye-catching bags in the collection is a pristine Louis Vuitton Mirrored Metallic Monogrammed Keepall 50 from the Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, purchased only seven weeks ago and no longer available to buy at retail (estimate: £5,000-6,000).

The collection also includes a wonderful selection of designer jackets from the likes of Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen, Dolce & Gabbana and Prada; the jackets are small sizes from the men’s collections, but they would look fantastic on anyone with a small frame. Look out for an Alexander McQueen ‘Dragonfly’ Jacket (estimate: £700-900), a Dolce & Gabbana Black/Silver Sequin Evening Jacket (estimate: £700-900), and a Yves Saint Laurent Black Wool Military Style Jacket (estimate: £600-800).

Apart from the Gentleman’s Collection, the sale will include a colourful array of Hermes scarves, Chanel handbags and jewellery, Louis Vuitton handbags and much more.

The day after the fashion sale, Tennants will be holding a British, European and Sporting Art Sale followed by an Autumn Fine Sale.

The first event will see the sale of an important watercolour by Peter de Wint (1784-1849), “A View of Whitby looking down the river towards the sea”, which will be offered with an estimate of £10,000-15,000 (plus buyer’s premium). Peter de Wint was one of the finest English watercolour painters of his era, greatly admired for his expansive views of the English countryside executed in a muted palette of warm earthy colours.

Also of note in the sale is ‘Europa and the Bull’ by the Circle of Jean-Francois de Troy (1679-1752) (estimate: £15,000-25,000), ‘St Mark’s Square, Venice’ by Antoinetta Brandeis (1849-1910) (estimate: £6,000-9,000), and ‘The Sheik’s Daughter’ by Eduard Sack (1857-1913) (estimate: £5,000-8,000). Sack’s painting was exhibited at the Royal Academy Winter Exhibition in 1909, loaned by Mrs George McCulloch of London.

The Sporting section of the sale is led by ‘Shamming’ by William Henry Hamilton Trood (1850-1899) (estimate: £6,000-9,000). Signed and dated 1887, the painting was once owned by Joseph Harger Mitchell, managing director of the Halifax Building Society. Further highlights include ‘Merry Monarch, winner of The Derby, 1845’ by Henry Thomas Alken (1785-1851) (estimate: £3,000-5,000), and ‘Portrait of Shortcoming, winner of the Waterloo Cup 1921’ by Lilian Cheviot (1876-1936) (estimate: £1,500-2,500).

The autumn fine sale will feature a rare pair of Staffordshire figures commemorating a legendary sporting contest (estimate: £3,000-5,000 plus buyer’s premium). The figures are modelled after Tom Cribb and Tom Molineaux, a pair of bare-knuckle boxers who battled it out for the world title in one of the greatest sporting spectacles of the early 19th century.

Further highlights include a Meissen Porcelain ‘Fabeltiere’ Teacup and Saucer made circa 1740 (estimate: £700-1,000). It is painted in the manner of Adam Friedrich von Löwenfinck, one of the most important ceramic painters of the 18th century.