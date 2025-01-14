We take a look at the 19 most expensive properties sold in the Harrogate district in 2024 according to RightmoveWe take a look at the 19 most expensive properties sold in the Harrogate district in 2024 according to Rightmove
IN PICTURES: These were the 19 most expensive properties sold in the Harrogate district in 2024 according to Rightmove

By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Jan 2025, 16:05 GMT
There are some incredible homes across Harrogate and we take a look at some of the most expensive ones that were sold last year.

Properties in Harrogate had an overall average price of £396,563 throughout the last year.

The majority of sales in Harrogate during the last year were semi-detached properties, selling for an average price of £372,561.

Terraced properties sold for an average of £307,019, with detached properties fetching £616,395.

These were 19 of the most expensive homes sold in the area in 2024, based on data from Rightmove...

This five bedroom detached house sold for £3,600,000 on 13 June 2024

1. Crimple Head House, Shawfield Head, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate

This five bedroom detached house sold for £3,600,000 on 13 June 2024 Photo: Rightmove

This five bedroom detached house sold for £2,300,000 on 19 July 2024

2. 6 Rutland Road, Harrogate

This five bedroom detached house sold for £2,300,000 on 19 July 2024 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom detached house sold for £1,975,000 on 17 January 2024

3. Bexley House, Cornwall Road, Harrogate

This four bedroom detached house sold for £1,975,000 on 17 January 2024 Photo: Rightmove

This six bedroom detached house sold for £1,950,000 on 3 May 2024

4. 2 Fulwith Road, Harrogate

This six bedroom detached house sold for £1,950,000 on 3 May 2024 Photo: Rightmove

