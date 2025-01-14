IN PICTURES: These were the 19 most expensive properties sold in the Harrogate district in 2024 according to Rightmove

Properties in Harrogate had an overall average price of £396,563 throughout the last year.
The majority of sales in Harrogate during the last year were semi-detached properties, selling for an average price of £372,561.
Terraced properties sold for an average of £307,019, with detached properties fetching £616,395.
These were 19 of the most expensive homes sold in the area in 2024, based on data from Rightmove...
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.