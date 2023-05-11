News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
We take a look at the 15 most expensive properties sold in the Harrogate district in 2022 according to RightmoveWe take a look at the 15 most expensive properties sold in the Harrogate district in 2022 according to Rightmove
We take a look at the 15 most expensive properties sold in the Harrogate district in 2022 according to Rightmove

IN PICTURES: These were the 15 most expensive properties sold in the Harrogate district in 2022 according to Rightmove

There are some stunning homes across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the most expensive ones sold last year.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th May 2023, 08:00 BST

Properties in Harrogate had an overall average price of £406,006 throughout 2022 and into 2023.

The majority of sales in Harrogate during the last year were semi-detached properties, selling for an average price of £392,954.

Terraced properties sold for an average of £322,400, with detached properties fetching £676,477.

Overall, sold prices in Harrogate over the last year were 13 per cent up on the previous year and 14 per cent up on the 2020 peak of £357,659.

These were 15 of the most expensive homes sold in the area in 2022, based on data from Rightmove and the Land Registry...

This five bedroom detached house was sold for £2,550,000 on 5 October 2022

1. 3 Firs Road, Harrogate

This five bedroom detached house was sold for £2,550,000 on 5 October 2022 Photo: Righmove

Photo Sales
This seven bedroom and three bathroom semi-detached house was sold for £2,250,000 on 5 July 2022

2. 17 Duchy Road, Harrogate

This seven bedroom and three bathroom semi-detached house was sold for £2,250,000 on 5 July 2022 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house was sold for £2,046,000 on 1 August 2022

3. Newhouse Farm, Crag Lane, North Rigton

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house was sold for £2,046,000 on 1 August 2022 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This six bedroom and four bathroom detached house was sold for £1,925,000 on 9 August 2022

4. Bridge Gap, Main Street, Linton, Wetherby

This six bedroom and four bathroom detached house was sold for £1,925,000 on 9 August 2022 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HarrogateRightmoveProperties