IN PICTURES: These were the 15 most expensive properties sold in the Harrogate district in 2022 according to Rightmove
There are some stunning homes across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the most expensive ones sold last year.
Properties in Harrogate had an overall average price of £406,006 throughout 2022 and into 2023.
The majority of sales in Harrogate during the last year were semi-detached properties, selling for an average price of £392,954.
Terraced properties sold for an average of £322,400, with detached properties fetching £676,477.
Overall, sold prices in Harrogate over the last year were 13 per cent up on the previous year and 14 per cent up on the 2020 peak of £357,659.
These were 15 of the most expensive homes sold in the area in 2022, based on data from Rightmove and the Land Registry...