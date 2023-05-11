IN PICTURES: These were the 15 most expensive properties sold in the Harrogate district in 2022 according to Rightmove

There are some stunning homes across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the most expensive ones sold last year.

Properties in Harrogate had an overall average price of £406,006 throughout 2022 and into 2023.

The majority of sales in Harrogate during the last year were semi-detached properties, selling for an average price of £392,954.

Terraced properties sold for an average of £322,400, with detached properties fetching £676,477.

Overall, sold prices in Harrogate over the last year were 13 per cent up on the previous year and 14 per cent up on the 2020 peak of £357,659.

These were 15 of the most expensive homes sold in the area in 2022, based on data from Rightmove and the Land Registry...

1 . 3 Firs Road, Harrogate This five bedroom detached house was sold for £2,550,000 on 5 October 2022 Photo: Righmove Photo Sales

2 . 17 Duchy Road, Harrogate This seven bedroom and three bathroom semi-detached house was sold for £2,250,000 on 5 July 2022 Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Newhouse Farm, Crag Lane, North Rigton This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house was sold for £2,046,000 on 1 August 2022 Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Bridge Gap, Main Street, Linton, Wetherby This six bedroom and four bathroom detached house was sold for £1,925,000 on 9 August 2022 Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

