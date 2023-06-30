News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
We take a look at the eight areas across the Harrogate district with the most holiday homesWe take a look at the eight areas across the Harrogate district with the most holiday homes
We take a look at the eight areas across the Harrogate district with the most holiday homes

IN PICTURES: These are the 8 areas across the Harrogate district with the most holiday homes

Harrogate has 255 holiday homes according to new census data and we take a look at which areas of the district have the most.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:13 BST

Holiday homes now account for one in 10 properties in some parts of England and Wales, new figures show.

But housing campaigners have warned that the latest government figures on holiday and second home ownership do not reveal the true scale of the problem of “homes sucked out of use” and that the issue could be ten times worse once short-term lets are factored in.

Around 70,000 second addresses were used as holiday homes in England and Wales, according to data published by the ONS.

These holiday homes were found to be mainly concentrated in picturesque coastal areas and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Here we reveal the eight areas across the Harrogate district with the most holiday homes...

The number of holiday homes recorded in Pateley Bridge and Nidd Valley is 65

1. Pateley Bridge and Nidd Valley

The number of holiday homes recorded in Pateley Bridge and Nidd Valley is 65 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
The number of holiday homes recorded in Masham, Kirkby Malzeard and North Stainley is 30

2. Masham, Kirkby Malzeard and North Stainley

The number of holiday homes recorded in Masham, Kirkby Malzeard and North Stainley is 30 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
The number of holiday homes recorded in Central Harrogate is 25

3. Central Harrogate

The number of holiday homes recorded in Central Harrogate is 25 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
The number of holiday homes recorded in Knaresborough South and Follifoot is 15

4. Knaresborough South and Follifoot

The number of holiday homes recorded in Knaresborough South and Follifoot is 15 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:HarrogateWalesEnglandONS