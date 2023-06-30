Harrogate has 255 holiday homes according to new census data and we take a look at which areas of the district have the most.

Holiday homes now account for one in 10 properties in some parts of England and Wales, new figures show.

But housing campaigners have warned that the latest government figures on holiday and second home ownership do not reveal the true scale of the problem of “homes sucked out of use” and that the issue could be ten times worse once short-term lets are factored in.

Around 70,000 second addresses were used as holiday homes in England and Wales, according to data published by the ONS.

These holiday homes were found to be mainly concentrated in picturesque coastal areas and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Here we reveal the eight areas across the Harrogate district with the most holiday homes...

1 . Pateley Bridge and Nidd Valley The number of holiday homes recorded in Pateley Bridge and Nidd Valley is 65 Photo: Archive Photo Sales

2 . Masham, Kirkby Malzeard and North Stainley The number of holiday homes recorded in Masham, Kirkby Malzeard and North Stainley is 30 Photo: Archive Photo Sales

3 . Central Harrogate The number of holiday homes recorded in Central Harrogate is 25 Photo: Archive Photo Sales

4 . Knaresborough South and Follifoot The number of holiday homes recorded in Knaresborough South and Follifoot is 15 Photo: Archive Photo Sales

