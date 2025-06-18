IN PICTURES: The top 10 places to live in Yorkshire - and where Harrogate ranks according to Muddy Stilettos

Muddy Stilettos, a leading lifestyle website, has launched its 2025 'Top 300 Best Places to Live' list.

Covering more regions than ever before and with London, Yorkshire and Cheshire being added to the annually anticipated list, it draws upon local knowledge and insight into the 35 most sought-after counties in England, guiding potential buyers to the local hot spots and up-and-coming areas.

This year’s list features the spa town of Harrogate in the top places to live in God’s own county.

Hero Brown, Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Muddy Stilettos, said: “When people decide to move, they’re searching for more than just a house - they want a home, a lifestyle that works for them and their family, and if they’re strategic, a long-term investment too.

"Our 2025 ‘Top 300 Best Places To Live’ guide will give them that extra reassurance they need to make their search easier in these difficult economic times.

“We’ve built our reputation on our first-hand knowledge of the most exciting, vibrant places to go and things to do outside London.

"Now, with London, Yorkshire and Cheshire added to the guide and new information added on important considerations such as nursery education and nearby culture, the 2025 list is a natural step for us to continue to expand our authority in this area.

"Combined with up to the minute listings of desirable properties, we think it’s a unique reference point in a turbulent yet hopefully resilient property market.”

For more information about Muddy Stilettos, visit https://muddystilettos.co.uk/

1 . Helmsley Helmsley is a picturesque market town in North Yorkshire, featuring the historic Helmsley Castle, charming cobbled streets, and a lively market square, all set against the stunning backdrop of the North York Moors - making it a perfect destination for exploration Photo: Archive Photo Sales

2 . Harrogate Harrogate is a historic spa town in North Yorkshire, celebrated for its elegant Victorian architecture, beautiful gardens like Harlow Carr, and iconic Betty's Tea Rooms, offering visitors a delightful blend of culture, relaxation, and vibrant local events throughout the year Photo: Archive Photo Sales

3 . York York is a historic city in northern England, famous for its well-preserved medieval architecture, including the magnificent York Minster, charming cobbled streets, and rich Viking heritage, making it a captivating destination for history enthusiasts and visitors alike Photo: Archive Photo Sales

4 . Ilkley Ilkley is a scenic town in West Yorkshire, renowned for its beautiful moorland, historic Victorian architecture, and the iconic Ilkley Moor, offering stunning walking trails and a vibrant town centre with charming shops, cafes, and cultural events throughout the year Photo: Archive Photo Sales