IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Mar 2025, 15:39 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

Here we take a look at nineteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now…

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk

This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £320,000

1. East Parade, Harrogate

This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £320,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and three bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £550,000

2. Victoria Avenue, Harrogate

This four bedroom and three bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £550,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £195,000

3. Avenue Terrace, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £195,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £240,000

4. Albert Place, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £240,000 Photo: Zoopla

