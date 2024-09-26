IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

Here we take a look at nineteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...
1. Whernside Close, Harrogate
This three bedroom and two bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Hunters for £325,000 Photo: Zoopla
2. Park Mount, Spofforth, Harrogate
This five bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Good Move for £475,000 Photo: Zoopla
3. West End Avenue, Harrogate
This five bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £875,000 Photo: Zoopla
4. Mayfield Grove, Harrogate
This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with New Home Agents for £235,000 Photo: Zoopla
