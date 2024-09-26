IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

We take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
We take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week.

Here we take a look at nineteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk

This three bedroom and two bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Hunters for £325,000

1. Whernside Close, Harrogate

This five bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Good Move for £475,000

2. Park Mount, Spofforth, Harrogate

This five bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £875,000

3. West End Avenue, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with New Home Agents for £235,000

4. Mayfield Grove, Harrogate

