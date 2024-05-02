IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

We take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
There are some really lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:19 BST

Here we take a look at nineteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

This six bedroom and six bathroom detached house is for sale with Barclay Watt Estates for £1,000,000

1. Grove Road, Harrogate

This six bedroom and six bathroom detached house is for sale with Barclay Watt Estates for £1,000,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £500,000

2. Oakdale, Harrogate

This four bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £500,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings for £695,000

3. Slingsby Walk, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings for £695,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Carter Jonas for £795,000

4. Cold Bath Road, Harrogate

This four bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Carter Jonas for £795,000 Photo: Zoopla

