News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
We take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
We take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week, from October 16.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:12 BST

Here we take a look at nineteen new properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Pure for £135,000

1. Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Pure for £135,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Purple Bricks for £340,000

2. Hookstone Grange Court, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Purple Bricks for £340,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £400,000

3. Larkfield Road, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £400,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £280,000

4. Coppice Way

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £280,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HarrogateZoopla