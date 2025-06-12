We take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Jun 2025, 16:05 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

Here we take a look at seventeen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now…

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £600,000

1. Grainbeck Rise, Killinghall, Harrogate

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £600,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £1,250,000

2. Hill Foot Lane, Harrogate

This four bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £1,250,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £169,950

3. Avenue Place, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £169,950 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters for £475,000

4. Westminster Close, Burn Bridge, Harrogate

This two bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters for £475,000 Photo: Zoopla

