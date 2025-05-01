We take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st May 2025, 16:05 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

Here we take a look at seventeen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now…

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk

This four bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £750,000

1. Pinfold Green, Staveley

Photo Sales
This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Bridgfords for £285,000

2. Beech Grove, Knaresborough

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £475,000

3. South Stainley, Harrogate

Photo Sales
This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £430,000

4. Westville Oval, Harrogate

Photo Sales
