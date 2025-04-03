We take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 16:05 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

Here we take a look at seventeen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now…

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £675,000

1. Firs Grove, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £675,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £599,950

2. Wood Park Close, Harrogate

This four bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £599,950 Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £1,250,000

3. Highfield Lane, Farnham, Knaresborough

This five bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £1,250,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £1,390,000

4. Ings Lane, Bishop Monkton, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £1,390,000 Photo: Zoopla

