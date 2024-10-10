IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

We take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Oct 2024, 16:08 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week.

Here we take a look at seventeen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk

This two bedroom and one bathroom mid-terrace house is for sale with Stoneacre Properties for £190,000

1. Diamond Place, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom mid-terrace house is for sale with Stoneacre Properties for £190,000 Photo: Zoopla

This six bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Savills for £2,200,000

2. Staupes Road, High Birstwith, Harrogate

This six bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Savills for £2,200,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with William H Brown for £350,000

3. Woodleigh Close, Harrogate

This three bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with William H Brown for £350,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £500,000

4. Oakdale Glen, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £500,000 Photo: Zoopla

