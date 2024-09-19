We take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
We take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week.

Here we take a look at seventeen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This two bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £495,000

1. Beckwithshaw, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £495,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Carter Jonas for £715,000

2. Castle Mills, Knaresborough

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Carter Jonas for £715,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £250,000

3. Hill Top Rise, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £250,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This four bedroom and two bathroom barn conversion is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £775,000

4. Hawthorne Place, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom barn conversion is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £775,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HarrogateZoopla