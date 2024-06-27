We take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Jun 2024, 16:06 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week.

Here we take a look at seventeen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £315,000

1. North Lodge Avenue, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £315,000Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Bettermove for £177,000

2. Hyde Park Road, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Bettermove for £177,000Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings for £369,950

3. Claro Road, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings for £369,950Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Bridgfords for £260,000

4. King Edwards Drive, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Bridgfords for £260,000Photo: Zoopla

