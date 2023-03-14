News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week - including Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from March 13.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:55 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 15:55 GMT

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings for £210,000

1. Chatsworth Grove, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings for £210,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hunters for £350,000

2. The Chase, Knaresborough

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hunters for £350,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and three bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £250,000

3. Priest Lane, Ripon

This three bedroom and three bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £250,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £350,000

4. Springfield Avenue, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £350,000 Photo: Zoopla

