IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Jul 2025, 16:05 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

We take a look at fifteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now…

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £475,000

1. Park Drive, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £475,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £400,000

2. Church Hill, Spofforth, Harrogate

This two bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £400,000 Photo: Zoopla

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £179,950

3. Granby Road, Harrogate

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £179,950 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £295,000

4. Skipton Road, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £295,000 Photo: Zoopla

