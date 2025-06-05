We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Jun 2025, 16:05 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

Here we take a look at fifteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now…

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Linley & Simpson for £295,000

1. Coppice Way, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Linley & Simpson for £295,000 Photo: Zoopla

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £150,000

2. Dragon Avenue, Harrogate

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £150,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £285,000

3. Queen's Close, Lancaster Road, Harrogate

This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £285,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached cottage is for sale with Verity Frearson for £330,000

4. Wreaks Road, Birstwith, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached cottage is for sale with Verity Frearson for £330,000 Photo: Zoopla

