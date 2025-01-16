We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Jan 2025, 16:05 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

Here we take a look at fifteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now…

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £239,950

1. Devonshire Place, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £239,950 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Linley & Simpson for £500,000

2. Thomas Drive, Killinghall, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Linley & Simpson for £500,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £275,000

3. Kirkham Grove, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £275,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and one bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £375,000

4. Forest Lane, Harrogate

This four bedroom and one bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £375,000 Photo: Zoopla

