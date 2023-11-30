News you can trust since 1836
Some of the properties new on the market in the Harrogate area, with Zoopla.

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th Nov 2023, 11:32 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 12:47 GMT

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

Four-bedroom semi-detached home, £365,000 with Hunters.

1. Norwood Grove, Harrogate

Four-bedroom semi-detached home, £365,000 with Hunters. Photo: Zoopla

Three-bedroom semi-detached property, £262,500 with Bridgfords Knaresborough.

2. Stockwell Grove, Knaresborough

Three-bedroom semi-detached property, £262,500 with Bridgfords Knaresborough. Photo: Zoopla

Three-bedroom terraced house for sale, £295,000 with Myrings Estate Agents Ltd

3. Strawberry Dale, Harrogate

Three-bedroom terraced house for sale, £295,000 with Myrings Estate Agents Ltd Photo: Zoopla

Two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow, £250,000 with William H Brown.

4. Poplar Grove, Harrogate

Two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow, £250,000 with William H Brown. Photo: Zoopla

Related topics:HarrogateZoopla