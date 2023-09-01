News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week, from August 28.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:46 BST

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £240,000

1. Albert Road, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £240,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £300,000

2. Harebell Close, Killinghall, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £300,000 Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and four bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Preston Baker for £650,000

3. Hookstone Road, Harrogate

This five bedroom and four bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Preston Baker for £650,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Ewe Move for £290,000

4. St Johns Road, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Ewe Move for £290,000 Photo: Zoopla

