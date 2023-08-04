News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week, from July 31.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with New Home Agents for £215,000

1. Olive Grove, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with New Home Agents for £215,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £475,000

2. Havikil Park, Scotton, Knaresborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £475,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £375,000

3. College Road, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £375,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £495,000

4. Bogs Lane, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £495,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HarrogateZoopla