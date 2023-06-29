IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
There are some really lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week, from June 26.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST
Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...
To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/
Page 1 of 4