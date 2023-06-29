News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Police reopen Harrogate road after discovery of suspected First World War shell
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week, from June 26.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £1,390,000

1. Burn Bridge Road, Burn Bridge, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £1,390,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £400,000

2. Kielder Oval, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £400,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This four bedroom and three bathroom terraced house is for sale with North Residential for £560,000

3. St Marks Avenue, Harrogate

This four bedroom and three bathroom terraced house is for sale with North Residential for £560,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Myrings for £310,000

4. Knox Avenue, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Myrings for £310,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HarrogateZoopla