IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week, from June 19.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This five bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Preston Baker for £625,000

1. Dragon Avenue, Harrogate

This five bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Preston Baker for £625,000 Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Carter Jonas for £725,000

2. Moor Park Close, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Carter Jonas for £725,000 Photo: Zoopla

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £190,000

3. West End Avenue, Harrogate

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £190,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £260,000

4. Bluebell Walk, Killinghall, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £260,000 Photo: Zoopla

