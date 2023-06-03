News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week, from May 29.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with North Residential for £425,000

1. Devonshire Place, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with North Residential for £425,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £165,000

2. Mayfield Grove, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £165,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom town house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £575,000

3. Promenade Square, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom town house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £575,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Myrings for £525,000

4. Rossett Garth, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Myrings for £525,000 Photo: Zoopla

