News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week, from May 22.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th May 2023, 08:00 BST

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with The Agency UK for £425,000

1. Freeman's Court, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with The Agency UK for £425,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £250,000

2. Wainfleet Road, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £250,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £215,000

3. Slingsby Court, Cavendish Avenue, Harrogate

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £215,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £229,950

4. Woodfield Road, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £229,950 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HarrogateZoopla