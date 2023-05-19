News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from May 15.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th May 2023, 08:00 BST

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This seven bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £2,200,000

1. South Park Road, Harrogate

This seven bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £2,200,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings for £395,000

2. Harlow Avenue, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings for £395,000 Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £650,000

3. Moor Close, Killinghall, Harrogate

This five bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £650,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings for £300,000

4. Hill Top Avenue, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings for £300,000 Photo: Zoopla

