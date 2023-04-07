News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from March 3.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Apr 2023, 08:15 BST

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This two bedroom and two bathroom penthouse is for sale with Verity Frearson for £465,000

1. Nidd Manor, Town Street, Nidd, Harrogate

This two bedroom and two bathroom penthouse is for sale with Verity Frearson for £465,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £210,000

2. Chatsworth Place, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £210,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £400,000

3. Roseville Road, Harrogate

This four bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £400,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with New Home Agents for £310,000

4. Woodale Court, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with New Home Agents for £310,000 Photo: Zoopla

