News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
20 minutes ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
3 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
3 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
6 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from March 20.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:13 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 17:13 GMT

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £145,000

1. Valley Gardens Court, Valley Drive, Harrogate

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £145,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This six bedroom and three bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings for £1,295,000

2. Tewit Well Road, Harrogate

This six bedroom and three bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings for £1,295,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £265,000

3. Yarrow Drive, Killinghall, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Verity Frearson for £265,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £225,000

4. Knaresborough Road, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £225,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
HarrogateZoopla