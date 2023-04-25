News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 12 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from April 25.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:35 BST

Here we take a look at twelve new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now...

This three bedroom and one bathroom town house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £295,000

1. Skipton Street, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom town house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £295,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Bridgfords for £325,000

2. Plantation Terrace, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Bridgfords for £325,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Barclay Watt Estates for £425,000

3. Lindrick Way, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Barclay Watt Estates for £425,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £500,000

4. Almsford Drive, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £500,000 Photo: Zoopla

